Tyrhys scoops PFA prize

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are proud to unveil Tyrhys Dolan as this season’s PFA Club Community Champion.

Mature beyond his years, the 19-year-old, who became our first summer signing when he joined on a free transfer from Preston North End last July, has been a revelation for Rovers both on and off the pitch.

Dolan, who has made 36 Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals, has also played an influential role by interacting with supporters online throughout the pandemic, by using his own social media accounts for good.

The winger has engaged with countless members of the football family, offering advice and support to those who need it, in the hope of helping as many people as possible throughout what has been a difficult time.

The young Rovers star has also supported the Community Trust with many mental health awareness projects, such as the Premier League Inspires initiative and the popular #RoversLetsTalk movement and he will also appear in a video for a collaboration poem for Mental Health Awareness Week next week.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust would like to thank Tyrhys for all his support throughout the 2020-21 campaign and we have been proud sponsors of the young forward since he joined the club.