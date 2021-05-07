Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Community

Tyrhys scoops PFA prize

Rovers star named PFA Club Community Champion for work with mental health projects

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are proud to unveil Tyrhys Dolan as this season’s PFA Club Community Champion.

Mature beyond his years, the 19-year-old, who became our first summer signing when he joined on a free transfer from Preston North End last July, has been a revelation for Rovers both on and off the pitch.

Dolan, who has made 36 Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals, has also played an influential role by interacting with supporters online throughout the pandemic, by using his own social media accounts for good.

The winger has engaged with countless members of the football family, offering advice and support to those who need it, in the hope of helping as many people as possible throughout what has been a difficult time.

The young Rovers star has also supported the Community Trust with many mental health awareness projects, such as the Premier League Inspires initiative and the popular #RoversLetsTalk movement and he will also appear in a video for a collaboration poem for Mental Health Awareness Week next week.

Trust 2 (Tyrhys Dolan PFA).jpeg

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust would like to thank Tyrhys for all his support throughout the 2020-21 campaign and we have been proud sponsors of the young forward since he joined the club.


Advertisement block

Community

Community

#WeAreTogether Wednesday: Rovers supports Amnesty UK’s Football Welcomes 2021 campaign

5 May 2021

Rovers has supported Amnesty UK’s Football Welcomes campaign throughout April.

Read full article

Community

#WeAreTogether Wednesday: Rovers recognised for outstanding service to the community

28 April 2021

Blackburn Rovers are shortlisted for the national Community Club of the Year Award at Thursday night’s virtual awards ceremony.

Read full article

Community

#WeAreTogether Wednesday: Rovers to accept EFL Regional Community Club of the Year Award!

28 April 2021

We are proud to announce that Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has won the EFL’s North West Community Club of the Year Award for all their hard work over the past year.

Read full article

Community

#WeAreTogether Wednesday: Egg-celent Get Stuck In Easter Activity Programme a success!

21 April 2021

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has helped over 350 young people over Easter with their Get Stuck In Easter Activity Programme.

Read full article

View more