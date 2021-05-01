It won't be easy

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this afternoon's game against Rotherham United
Tony Mowbray believes his side must do the basics well in our final away game of the campaign, with the boss knowing hosts Rotherham will fight for every ball given their need for points in the survival battle.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for the final away game of the season against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium later on today.
Tony Mowbray insists Rovers won't have it all their own way against relegation-threatened Rotherham United this afternoon.
Tony Mowbray says Joe Rothwell is itching to showcase his talent on a regular basis for Rovers when next term comes around.
