Sign your new arrival up to Baby Rovers!

The little dribblers in your life can now pledge their life-long loyalty to Rovers by joining the coolest new kids club in town!

If you’ve got a newborn in your household – or know a Rovers-mad friend or family member who has – then Baby Rovers is the membership for you!

Baby Rovers is the first stage of our Junior Rovers membership scheme and has been created exclusively for our youngest supporters, aged between 0-3 years old.

As a Baby Rovers member, not only are you making a long-term commitment to the club, but you will also be entitled to a host of exciting benefits.

All new arrivals who sign up to the scheme will receive a great value and fun-filled welcome pack, which includes:

Rovers Beanie Bear

Car sticker

Certificate and membership card

Voucher for one free shirt printing (on purchase of baby/infant kit)

Birthday card

Virtual Christmas card

Exclusive club and Community Trust discounts/promotions on retail, ticketing and events

Exclusive discounts/promotions with local club partner businesses

Much more!

So, whether you’re welcoming your own little Rover into the world or want to treat a loved one who is, our new Baby Rovers package is the perfect present!

Membership costs just £10 and is available in person at the Roverstore, online by clicking here or by contacting the Ticket Office on 01254 372000.

Join up today!

*Welcome pack postage charge of £3.95 or free collection from the Roverstore.