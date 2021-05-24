Skip to site footer
Scott thrilled to sign on with his boyhood club

The Blackburn-born central defender has penned a long-term contract with Rovers

4 Hours ago

Nothing beats playing for your hometown club

A delighted Scott Wharton has signed a new deal which will keep him at Ewood Park until 2024, with the defender - and boyhood Rovers fan - admitting there is no better feeling than playing for your hometown club.

