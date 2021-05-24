Scott thrilled to sign on with his boyhood club

The Blackburn-born central defender has penned a long-term contract with Rovers
4 Hours ago
A delighted Scott Wharton has signed a new deal which will keep him at Ewood Park until 2024, with the defender - and boyhood Rovers fan - admitting there is no better feeling than playing for your hometown club.
Ben Brereton says it is a ‘real honour’ to be called up by Chile and he hopes to ‘do the country proud’.
Ben Brereton has received his first call-up to the Chile national team.
Rovers are delighted to announce that defender Scott Wharton has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
