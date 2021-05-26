Skip to site footer
Quiz: Making an appearance

How much do you know about 2020-21?

9 Hours ago

Did you know that 33 players were used in a first team game throughout the 2020-21 campaign?

We've got through the statistics to know who's featured the most, so now it's up to you to see if you can you name every player who made a first team outing from the season just gone.

 

That's right, all you need to do is name every player that featured for us in the Sky Bet Championship, Emirates FA Cup or Carabao Cup in 2020-21. Can you get them all before the timer runs out?

Let us know how you get on by screenshotting your result and showing us via our Twitter handle here. Good luck!


