Maturing Rothwell progressing nicely

Tony Mowbray believes the attacking midfielder will be a big player for Rovers in 2021-22

6 Hours ago

Boss' praise for maturing Rothwell

Tony Mowbray believes Joe Rothwell has shown greater consistency in his game this campaign, with the boss hoping there is even more to come in the future as the midfielder matures and takes on even more responsibility within the side.

