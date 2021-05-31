Lyons excited for Wembley outing

Brad Lyons wants to make his first trip to Wembley a memorable one when Morecambe take on Newport County in the Sky Bet League Two play-off Final this afternoon.

The Northern Irish midfielder, who joined the Shrimps on loan in the January transfer window, will be aiming to sign off a rollercoaster month by helping Derek Adams' side to a first ever promotion to the third tier.

The showpiece final arrives just weeks after Lyons was informed that he would be released upon the expiry of his Rovers contract at the end of next month.

However, the 24-year-old is only focused on today's game as he aims to sign off his loan stint in style.

“I can’t wait for the game and it will be the first ever time that I’ve been to Wembley," he said ahead of the encounter.

“I’ve never watched a game there and hopefully it will be an occasion that I’ll never forget.

“The fact fans will be inside will make it extra special and it allows my family to travel over to support me as well.

“I’m hopeful it will be a really memorable day for me and the club.

“I remember joining in January and not being surprised to see where Morecambe were because of the standards I saw in training.

“We deserve to be in the final and want to cap off what’s been an unbelievable season for the club.

“It’s all down to the team spirit and how close the whole squad is together.

“There’s a competitiveness in the group that carries across into matches.

“The loan has been great at Morecambe, but it’s also been stop-start because of the injuries I’ve had," he reflected.

“I can’t complain though and it’s been an unbelievable loan spell for me to play competitive football week in, week out."

The switch to Rovers from Coleraine in the summer of 2018 was an opportunity for the midfielder to get his first taste of full time football.

And although he will leave Rovers without having featured in the first team, Lyons is grateful for his opportunity in East Lancashire.

“It’s sad that my time at Rovers is over after a great three seasons," he explained.

“The club have helped develop me so much as a player since I moved across the water from Northern Ireland.

“Rovers have helped me adapt to professional football and I can’t thank the club enough.”

Supporters can watch the play-off Final live on Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm, with kick-off at 3pm.

Good luck, Brad!