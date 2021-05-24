Interested in joining Rovers' RTC?

Blackburn Rovers Ladies’ renowned Regional Talent Club is on the look out for female football stars of the future.

Promising young players can register their interest in attending future trials, once dates have been confirmed following Government advice, by completing the form below.

Blackburn Rovers Ladies boast a Tier One Regional Talent Club, which is widely considered to be one of the best performing centres in the country.

It provides players with the opportunity to go on and be nationally recognised and compete on the world stage.

Rovers Ladies this week announced an official partnership with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

As part of the exciting new deal, the University’s sports hub will become the new home of Rovers’ renowned Regional Talent Club (RTC) – which provides a player pathway for girls aged 8-16 – with training and home matches to be played at the multi-purpose UCLan Sports Arena in Preston.

Rovers’ RTC has consistently produced some of the best women's players in the country, such as England Lionesses Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh and current Rovers midfielder Natasha Fenton.

With highly qualified and experienced coaches, players are challenged technically, tactically, physically, psychologically and socially throughout the season.

In addition, educational, sports science and psychological support from the centre is designed to help every player, from Under-10s right up to Under-16s, reach their full footballing potential.

In collaboration with The FA, we are the only Regional Talent Club serving Lancashire and the only club with a track record of producing players for England squads.

If you feel you have the ability and enthusiasm to join the Regional Talent Club, please fill out the online form by clicking here.

Trials will take place on Friday 5th June and Saturday 6th June at the UCLan Sports Arena in Preston.