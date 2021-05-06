Skip to site footer
Holtby: Only good things to say about my Ewood experience

The German schemer will depart Ewood Park this summer for a return to Germany

10 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby says he will leave Ewood Park with fond memories, with his two-year stay set to end this summer.

The German plans to return to his homeland to be reunited with his family following a topsy-turvy couple of campaigns back in England.

His move to Lancashire came following a stint with Hamburg and the ex-Tottenham Hotspur playmaker admits he hoped things would have turned out better during his time with Rovers.

“It’s been a very intense two years that I’ve had here and it’s gone very fast," he began when sitting down with iFollow Rovers for his final interview.

“I remember coming in for my first day, running across the indoor pitch for the fun, the pictures, the videos.

“The hair was shorter, the sun was shining, there was no COVID and life was buzzing back then!

“I have mixed feelings about my departure though.

“I also leave with frustrations for not succeeding as I hoped I would, which was partly down to the injuries I suffered.

“A lot has happened in the last two years and it feels as if the business is a little unfinished, but that’s football and that’s what happens sometimes.

“COVID came, my daughter was born, I’ve not seen my family and friends regularly.

“After two years, with the injuries and not kicking on as I hoped, it’s a decision that’s come from all sides," he explained when discussing his upcoming summer departure.

“I’m very thankful for these two years, we had some good moments and enjoyed some great games together.

“I’m happy for this journey, it’s a great club with a very family-orientated mindset and a club that will stick in my heart forever.

“I’ve enjoyed everything here, the lads, the staff, the kitmen, the chefs, the media guys, the coaches, the physios."

With Birmingham City on the horizon, the 30-year-old could make his 55th league outing for Rovers during his two-year stint with us.

And despite an injury-hit time in East Lancashire, the number 10 has plenty of highlights from his time at Ewood Park.

“We had some great moments on the pitch and some good times off it as well," he added.

“In terms of a favourite moment, I’d have to say Sheffield Wednesday away last season.

“We won 5-0, I scored two goals and I felt that was the point where I believed my season was really going to start.

“However, typically, two games later, away at Middlesbrough, an injury killed my season.

“I came back and found it tough to get my rhythm in the final games of 2019-20.

“Other games that stand out are the 4-0 win at Derby and the 5-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers, both of those are really good memories.”


