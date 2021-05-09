Skip to site footer
Highlights: Rovers 5-2 Birmingham City

The best of the action as Rovers hit five goals for the second successive home game

13 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City - Highlights - Sat 8th May 2021

Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City, Sat 8th May 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

We were a threat throughout, admits the gaffer

8 Hours ago

Gallery: Rovers 5-2 Birmingham City

11 Hours ago

A great way to sign off the season

8 May 2021

Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side sign the season off in style with a five-star performance at home to Birmingham City.

Team news: Rovers v Birmingham City

8 May 2021

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's final game of the season against Birmingham City.

