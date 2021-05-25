Harlock pens pro deal!

Rovers are pleased to announce that midfielder Jared Harlock has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The teenage starlet has penned a deal that will keep him at Ewood Park until June 2023.

Jared joined Rovers at Under-14s level having been on the books with Liverpool at the beginning of his career.

Cultured on the ball, the midfielder was initially with Rovers as a six-year-old before joining the Reds.

With an excellent passing range, Harlock is seen as one for the future, with the 18-year-old already showing great strides and development in the last year or so in particular.

Harlock was a mainstay in the Under-18s in 2020-21, but also featured often for the Development Squad last term, making 11 league appearances for Billy Barr’s side, who secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League 2 table.

“It’s a great feeling to sign because I’ve really enjoyed being here for the last five years," Harlock said.

“I’m made up to sign and I can only thank Rovers for all that the club have done for me.

“This is just the start now, it’s something that me and my family have dreamt about, getting that professional contract.

“It’s a dream come true and now it’s about getting ready to kickstart the season.

“Rovers is a great club and there’s plenty of opportunities for players here. I’ve seen a statistic recently that showed how there has been an Academy graduate in the squad for the last 500 first team games.

“Hopefully I can take an opportunity if it comes my way next season.

“We’ve got a real bond here amongst our group, we’ve got a spirit and I’ve grown up with a lot of the young lads who have progressed from the Academy," he added.

“I want to get a spot in the starting team for the Under-23s next season and show my ability in front of the gaffer to hopefully get involved in the first team at some point next term.”