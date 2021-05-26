Enjoy the Euros at Ewood!

The football might be over for Rovers for the next couple of months, but the action doesn't stop for stars all around the world from June onwards!

Having been postponed last summer, the long-awaited Euro 2020 tournament gets started on Friday 11th June.

The competition kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with Turkey taking on Italy at 8pm.

Two days later and England are in action, with Blues Bar open for you to join us to see the Three Lions take on Croatia on Sunday 13th June, 2pm.

We will be open for all England games in the tournament, with our bar at Ewood Park also opening the doors for the big clash against Scotland on Friday 18th June and Tuesday 22nd June against Czech Republic, which both kick-off at 8pm.

We will also open for the quarter-finals clashes, the semi-finals and the Final, which will take place at Wembley Stadium.

The new Blues menu will be up and running in time for the first game against Croatia, whilst there will be a number of drinks offers thanks to our Summertime Specials.

Pints of draught beer start from just £2.50 on Foster's and John Smith's and you can double up on a house spirit for an extra £1.

With our burger and a pint deal, you get a free drink* with a selected burger from the menu!

Please note that Blues will be operating a cashless table service, in a Covid-secure environment, with internal and external tables available and reconfigured to follow social distancing rules.

All Government guidelines will be adhered to, including a maximum of two households (six persons) inside and groups of up to 30 people outside.

Supporters will also be asked to use the NHS track and trace app (or provide contact details) and be temperature checked on arrival, to provide added comfort and reassurance. Hand sanitisers will also be readily available both inside and outside Blues.

Life's beginning to return to normal, so get down to Ewood and enjoy your football fix with us again!

*Foster's/John Smith's/Coca Cola/Diet Coca Cola/lemonade/Fruit Shoot