Donnelly previews Blades encounter

“It’s very disappointing and frustrating to finish the season in the manner that we have done, but that’s the highs and lows of football”

3 Hours ago

Manager Gemma Donnelly believes Rovers have demonstrated their potential and capabilities this season but must return to performing on a regular basis.

Following an excellent first few months of the campaign, Rovers have struggled for form since the turn of the year and go into the final FA Women’s Championship fixture of the season without a league win in 2021.

“It’s been a season of two halves for us,” the Blues boss admitted in her pre-match interview earlier this week. “Just before our Christmas break, I was really pleased with our progress from the beginning of the season.

“Of course, we went six games unbeaten and even more pleasing, we hadn’t conceded a goal and we were sitting comfortably in fifth position. We had taken points off the top teams, bar Leicester, but we had competed with them.

“And then the second half of the season has been a complete contrast. We’ve conceded lots of goals, we’ve not picked up a win other than in the FA Cup, which was a tough task in itself, but we got the job done.

“It’s very disappointing and frustrating to finish the season in the manner that we have done, but that’s the highs and lows of football.”

The Blues take on Sheffield United at Bamber Bridge on Sunday (2pm kick-off) in a game you can watch live and for free on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube channel.

And Donnelly gave plenty of praise to the fourth-placed Blades ahead of Neil Redfearn’s side arriving in Lancashire, whilst also looking back on the 3-3 draw played out in the reverse fixture earlier this season.  

“A huge test awaits because Sheffield United have been consistently performing,” she continued.

“They have gone a number of games unbeaten and even when we were at our peak of the season, they pushed us all the way, away from home.

“So, it’s going to be an incredibly hard game and I’m under no illusion that it will be any different from that.

“We’ve had a number of good encounters with them over many seasons. I really hope that the girls step up this week and that they put in a good performance at the weekend.

“Because it’s the last game of the season, because it’s against Sheffield United, because it’s a home game and because they want to finish on a high.

“So, I hope for all those reasons that we can pull out a decent performance that I am absolutely positive they are more than capable of. It’s just finding it.”

Read more from Gemma Donnelly in Sunday’s digital matchday programme which can be downloaded and read for free via rovers.co.uk.


