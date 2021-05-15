Corry: Eventful but enjoyable

The Northern Irishman reflects on a rollercoaster eight seasons as a Rover
6 Hours ago
Corry Evans reflects on his time at Ewood Park, with the Northern Ireland international set to leave Rovers this summer after eight seasons with the club.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Ewood Park.
Thomas Kaminski became the latest Rover to earn the Player of the Year prize for his performances in his maiden campaign at Ewood Park.
Charlie Mulgrew admits that he will forever cherish his time with Rovers, with the Scot set to depart the club this summer.
Bradley Johnson's Ewood Park stay will extend into a third campaign, and the combative midfielder already has his eyes set on a successful 2021-22.
Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rothwell, Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson will all remain at the club until at least the summer of 2022, as Rovers today confirmed its Retain List with the EFL.
