Collect your Face in the Crowd

As we step up our preparations for the return of supporters next season, we are now giving fans the opportunity to collect their ‘Face in the Crowd’ boards from Ewood Park.

Around 500 supporters purchased a cardboard cut-out when the closing stages of the 2019-20 season resumed behind closed doors back in June 2020.

The life-sized substitutes then remained in situ in the Jack Walker Stand, providing a blue-and-white backdrop for the players, for the entire 2020-21 Championship campaign.

We are incredibly grateful to everyone who purchased a Face in the Crowd and showed their support for the club during what has been a very difficult and unprecedented period in the club’s history.

To arrange collection of your board from Ewood Park, please call Jennifer on 01254 508267.

The VIP boards, which were located in a prime position close to the dugout, will be available for collection once they have been signed when the players return for pre-season at the end of June.