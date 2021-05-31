Clubs confirmed for 2021-22

Following the conclusion of the weekend's Sky Bet Championship and Sky Bet League One play-off Finals, we can confirm the teams who Rovers will come up against in 2020-22.

Having triumphed at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the second tier bids farewell to Brentford and former Rovers goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spaniard kept a clean sheet as the Bees earned a 2-0 win over a Swansea City side who ended the game with 10 men following Jay Fulton's sending off in the second half.

A penalty from Ivan Toney set Brentford on their way before the Londoners doubled their advantage thanks to Emiliano Marcondes' precise finish soon after to secure a comfortable victory over Steve Cooper's Swans.

With Thomas Frank's side heading up, a spot was still available from the third tier, with Blackpool and Lincoln City battling out for a place in the Championship.

It was the Tangerines who grabbed it, coming from behind to win 2-1 in the capital to ensure there would be a local derby between Rovers and Neil Critchley's men in 2021-22.

After Ollie Turton's unfortunate own goal put Lincoln ahead, the Seasiders battled back to secure promotion thanks to Kenny Dougall's brace.

Blackpool, who finished the regular campaign in third place, join Peterborough United and Hull City, who were skippered to the title by Richie Smallwood, in securing their place in the Championship next term.

Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers were the three sides who suffered relegation from the league at the end of the season just gone, whilst Norwich City and Watford were the pair who earned an instant return to the top flight in 2020-21.

The promoted trio swapped places with Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham, who are all back in the second tier.

Confirmed teams for the 2021-22 Championship season:

Barnsley

Birmingham City

Rovers

Blackpool

AFC Bournemouth

Bristol City

Coventry City

Cardiff City

Derby County

Fulham

Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Nottingham Forest

Peterborough United

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Sheffield United

Stoke City

Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion



Dates and times for all 46 league games ahead of next season will be announced on the morning of Thursday 24th June.