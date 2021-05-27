Cirino signs!

Rovers are pleased to announce that left back Lenni Cirino has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The flying full back has penned a deal that will keep him at Ewood Park until June 2023.

A forward-thinking defender who's known for his attacking runs, the 18-year-old linked up with the Rovers Academy having previously spent time with Manchester City and Liverpool.

The boyhood Rovers fan has made huge strides since joining the club and 2020-21 proved to be a breakthrough campaign for the defender in the Development Squad.

Cirino finished the season strongly and made the left back spot his own, ending the term with 11 appearances in Premier League 2 Division 1 under Billy Barr.

Highly thought of and tipped as one for the future, the starlet is thrilled to remain a Rover.

“I’m absolutely delighted to stay here," he beamed.

“I’ve been here for the last four seasons, I’m a Blackburn lad, a Rovers fan and it’s a great feeling to sign a pro deal.

“This is my club, the team I want to play for and I’m so pleased to have signed a professional contract here.

"I owe so much to my grandad. He took me to football every week and I'm so appreciative that he did that for me.

“The first team is my goal and to celebrate in front of the fans at Ewood is the dream for me.

“It’s clear that the manager wants to bring players through to the first team and hopefully I’m the next in line.

“The last season was a big year for me. I moved up to the Under-23s and have had to adapt my game, but I feel I’ve done it well," he reflected.

“The next step is to carry on like that and progress even further to see how far I can get.”

Congratulations, Lenni!