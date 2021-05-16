Brad pleased to be sticking around

The combative midfielder will remain at Rovers for a third season
3 Hours ago
Bradley Johnson admits the current campaign has been a challenging one in many ways, but the midfielder - who will enter his third year with the club in 2021/22 - hopes next season will be much more memorable.
Thomas Kaminski became the latest Rover to earn the Player of the Year prize for his performances in his maiden campaign at Ewood Park.
Charlie Mulgrew admits that he will forever cherish his time with Rovers, with the Scot set to depart the club this summer.
Bradley Johnson's Ewood Park stay will extend into a third campaign, and the combative midfielder already has his eyes set on a successful 2021-22.
