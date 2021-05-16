Skip to site footer
Brad pleased to be sticking around

The combative midfielder will remain at Rovers for a third season

3 Hours ago

Johno delighted to extend Ewood stay

Bradley Johnson admits the current campaign has been a challenging one in many ways, but the midfielder - who will enter his third year with the club in 2021/22 - hopes next season will be much more memorable.

Charlie Mulgrew admits that he will forever cherish his time with Rovers, with the Scot set to depart the club this summer.

Bradley Johnson's Ewood Park stay will extend into a third campaign, and the combative midfielder already has his eyes set on a successful 2021-22.

