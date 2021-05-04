Skip to site footer
Boss reflects on Millers point

Tony Mowbray gives his take on the display at the New York Stadium

Just now

Enough chances to have won the game comfortably

Tony Mowbray felt his side were made to pay for not being clinical enough in front of goal as hosts Rotherham struck late to take a share of the spoils.

Club News

Injury update: Tom Trybull

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he wasn't prepared to put Tom Trybull at risk in the draw against Rotherham United on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

Josh’s epic journey ends at Ewood!

2 May 2021

Former Rovers youngster Josh Askew says the ‘blood, sweat and tears were completely worth it’ after completing his phenomenal fundraising challenge at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Maturing Rothwell progressing nicely

2 May 2021

Club News

Vote now for your Player of the Year!

2 May 2021

We all have our favourites ... but who has been Rovers’ standout performer this season?

Read full article

