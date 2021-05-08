Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss previews Blues battle

Tony Mowbray has been assessing the challenge he expects his side to face this afternoon

7 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Boss on Birmingham clash

Tony Mowbray is hoping Rovers can end the 2020/21 campaign with three points at home to Birmingham City, but the boss admits the season as a whole has been a frustrating and ultimately disappointing one.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We fear the worst

13 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

Points better than the performance

17 April 2021

Read full article

Club News

Boss reflects on Millers point

4 May 2021

Read full article

Club News

A chance to upset the form book

20 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

Club News

A great way to sign off the season

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side sign the season off in style with a five-star performance at home to Birmingham City.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Birmingham City

7 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's final game of the season against Birmingham City.

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Birmingham City

8 Hours ago

Newly-crowned Player of the Year Thomas Kaminski is the cover star for this afternoon's matchday programme against Birmingham City.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Birmingham City

11 Hours ago

Bradley Dack will be joining our regular commentary team for this afternoon's final game of the season against Birmingham City!

Read full article

View more