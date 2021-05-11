Ayala: Great to get back out there

It was a long wait, but a delighted Daniel Ayala was beaming after finally getting back on the pitch against Birmingham City at the weekend.

Having not featured in a first-team outing since December 2020, Ayala appeared for the final half an hour in the superb 5-2 win against the Blues.

Rovers signed off the 2020-21 campaign in style at Ewood Park, with Adam Armstrong hitting a second successive home hat-trick in the 5-2 triumph against Lee Bowyer's visitors.

And whilst there were smiles on faces heading off the pitch, one man's grin would have been wider than the rest.

It's been a long and bumpy road back for Ayala, who has spent the last four months on the treatment table with a variety of niggly issues.

But, having got through an hour in the Under-23s' trip to Chelsea a week earlier, the Spaniard finally made appearance number 10 under Tony Mowbray.

“It felt brilliant to get back out there on the pitch after a season where I’ve suffered a lot of injuries, one after the other," he beamed to iFollow Rovers after the win.

“I’m glad to just get some minutes and now’s the time to go away in the summer, get really strong and ensure I have a good pre-season under my belt.

“I was pushing to play, I was desperate to play and said that to the gaffer, even if it was just for 10 or 20 minutes.

“I wanted to get out there and feel the grass again and it felt great.