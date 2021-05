Rovers Under-23s defender Louie Annesley has been called up to the Gibraltar national team squad for a pair of upcoming friendlies.

Annesley will link up with his country for two International Challenge matches away from home in early June.

First up is a game against Slovenia at the Bonifika Stadium in Koper on Friday 4th June, kick-off 7.45pm.

Three days later and he will be with Julio Ribas' squad at the Estadi Nacional arena in Andorra la Vella, kick-off 7.45pm.

Good luck, Louie!