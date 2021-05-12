A special experience at a special club

Harvey Elliott says he'll always look back fondly at his time with Rovers
12 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Harvey Elliott believes he will return to Liverpool a better player for all the experiences of his campaign at Ewood Park, with the talented youngster grateful for the opportunity to play first-team football with Rovers.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Families on a diverse street in East Lancashire celebrated their cultural differences, thanks to a generous helping hand from Blackburn Rovers.
Ryan Nyambe is set to open a new football foundation in his homeland, as he hopes to create a clear pathway for young Namibian players to progress to the professional game.
Supporters can now get 20% off everything, including 20% off already reduced 2020-21 Home/Away Kit and Training Range!
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.