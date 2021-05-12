Skip to site footer
A special experience at a special club

Harvey Elliott says he'll always look back fondly at his time with Rovers

12 Hours ago

Elliott grateful for Ewood experience

Harvey Elliott believes he will return to Liverpool a better player for all the experiences of his campaign at Ewood Park, with the talented youngster grateful for the opportunity to play first-team football with Rovers.

