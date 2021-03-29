Skip to site footer
Win the Ultimate Rewards Bundle!

There are huge prizes to be won through the Sky Bet EFL Rewards app!

6 Hours ago

It’s the business end of the season and Sky Bet EFL Rewards are upping their game with their largest giveaway yet…

Rovers fans, take note as you could be the winner of this ultimate prize bundle:

  • £1000 Cash
  • A Signed Rovers shirt
  • A Papa John’s Big Match Bundle (worth £28.99!)*
  • Replica EFL Matchball
  • Football Manager Digital Code
  • Free Streaming access to Rovers’ remaining Sky Bet EFL Fixtures*


Ultimate Prize Bundle_Easter Promo_1440x810.jpg

Here’s how you could walk away with the lot:

• Enter your Win-Draw-Win predictions on the app

• Land the highest number of correct results in any of the promotional rounds for a chance to win

Download the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App now to #ShowYourSupport for Rovers this season. 18+ T&C’s apply.

ENTER YOUR PREDICTIONS NOW


