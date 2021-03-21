The boss reflects on a pleasing display from his side in the 1-1 draw at Norwich City
Tony Mowbray was delighted with his side's belief and bravery as Rovers claimed a fully deserved point against league leaders Norwich City at Carrow Road.
Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has been drafted into Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for three upcoming internationals.
Tony Mowbray felt his side were well worth the point they picked up against table-topping Norwich City.
