Club News

Well worth the point

The boss reflects on a pleasing display from his side in the 1-1 draw at Norwich City

2 Hours ago

A point the very least we deserved

Tony Mowbray was delighted with his side's belief and bravery as Rovers claimed a fully deserved point against league leaders Norwich City at Carrow Road.

