WeAreTogether Wednesday: We strongly feel we are the heartbeat of the community

A message from Rovers CEO Steve Waggott...

Blackburn Rovers Football Club and the Trust have stepped up in numerous different ways during the pandemic and I am tremendously proud of the support and work we have done over the last 12 months.



We strongly feel we are the heartbeat of the community and it was our objective to offer key support as a joint effort by the Football Club and the Community Trust.



It was vital that in my role, as Chief Executive of Blackburn Rovers Football Club, we were heavily involved with the Trust, and as Gary Robinson has explained throughout the last 12 months, we have taken a big step forward to support the community, fan base and stakeholders of the club during this extremely difficult time.



The effort has been nothing short of outstanding and this should be commended.

When you take into account how everyone has pulled together, from Blackburn with Darwen Council, local authorities, front line services and other key stakeholders, it has been a real team effort and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who have been involved.

What the last 12 months has shown, working through the pandemic, is the depth of work the Trust does on a day-to-day basis.

We are at a time when Blackburn with Darwen Council and front-line services are stretched to the absolute limit and the Trust has been there to offer support, whether that is delivering food parcels, or making phone calls to those in need plus much more.

This has been a real collective effort from everyone connected with Blackburn Rovers. We have a role and responsibility to play, which is to keep on delivering our key projects, connect with our community and support vulnerable people who live in the region.

From a Football Club perspective, there is going to have to be a complete reengagement with the community. Obviously, Gary and his dedicated team in the Trust are consistently engaging with different people and unearthing new projects and funding streams all of the time.

Now, it is a matter of re-igniting community relationships with supporters and stakeholders with the aim to get back to some sort of normality.

We are making huge steps forward with the vaccinations and the testing which has been heavily supported by the Trust, which could open further doors for us going forward.

It is important that we can get more clarity from the Government at an appropriate time regarding getting supporters back into stadiums as we’ve played games behind closed doors for an unbelievably long period of time without their support.

However, as we continue to try and knit the Football Club and the fans back together in terms of our engagement we all have to remain positive about the future as restrictions are lifted.

Through vaccinations and social distancing, we will be able to put a bio security plan in place to try and get supporters back to Ewood Park for the start of next season.

This will give those assurances that our all our operational levels are high, so it is a safe environment alongside an enjoyable experience when supporters return to Ewood.

We want to break the habit of fans watching games remotely, there’s nothing like live football and interacting with people.

We want to return as quickly as possible to deliver a service we have been doing since 1875 at this proud football club.