WeAreTogether Wednesday: Local partner school loving disability sport provision

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are proud to continue the football club's backing of the Level Playing Field weeks of action by showcasing some of the fantastic work carried out in the local community.

The Trust are celebrating the hard work our Premier League Primary Stars team put in by providing SEND-specific sport sessions to our partner schools. One of those schools is St Michael with St John CE Primary School.

Year One & Year Two teacher, Miss Cooper, has been impressed by the Trust staff's commitment through these difficult times.

“I have found the Blackburn Rovers sessions to be an excellent opportunity for our children," she explained.

"It provides the children in my class with the skills to be confident within sport sessions and encourages independence.

"I feel that the children in my class have made great progress not only physically but also socially through communication activities linked to sport. This has then benefitted them greatly in the classroom.

"The remote sessions have been excellent and my children have thoroughly enjoyed participating. It's provided them with lots of fun and enjoyment in such a difficult time.”

Muhammad-Amin Patel, who is a current pupil at SMSJ Primary School, has loved joining in with our Disability Inclusion Officer Kate Halligan and her fantastic sport sessions.

“The sessions with Katie are fun," he added.

"I have learnt lots. I like running because it is good exercise and I like doing star jumps too. We have been practising throwing and catching as well.”

Miss Umerji, who is a Year One Teacher at the school, has been pleased to see improved confidence in her children.

“The Blackburn Rovers Community Trust inclusion sessions have boosted the confidence of all of my children.

"The fun and engaging sessions held by Katie have enabled all of my children to excel in PE in their own way.

"After every session they are always keen to tell me what they have done.

"I have seen a complete change in attitude with my SEN children who feel so happy and comfortable in these sessions.”