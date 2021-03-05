Tony Mowbray hopes Derrick Williams can continue a fine career for club and country following the defender's departure to LA Galaxy.

The 28-year-old ended his four-and-a-half year spell with Rovers this week by penning a deal with the MLS outfit.

Williams was a consistent performer for the club during his 152 games, with the centre back earning his opportunity on the international scene with the Republic of Ireland during his spell at Ewood Park.

And Mowbray admits he only has good things to say about Williams' time in East Lancashire.

“Derrick’s seen his future in the MLS for quite a long time," the boss admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“He’s been unavailable for us, he’s been unfit and hasn’t been a major issue in my mind because he’s not been there for selection as he will still be injured for the next four to six weeks.

“LA Galaxy have taken him injured, they’ve had him over there for a medical and have assessed him and they think he’ll be ready for when their season starts.

“Derrick’s been a good servant to the club under me for four years and he was here before I was of course.

“He played a lot of football at left back for us and brought a physicality and a composure when he featured at centre back," he added.

“He’s become an international footballer during his time with us and has played for Ireland numerous times.

“Hopefully that continues for him and he can enjoy his career out in America.

“We wish him well.”