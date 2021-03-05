Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

"We wish him well"

Tony Mowbray reacts following Derrick Williams' departure to LA Galaxy

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray hopes Derrick Williams can continue a fine career for club and country following the defender's departure to LA Galaxy.

The 28-year-old ended his four-and-a-half year spell with Rovers this week by penning a deal with the MLS outfit.

Williams was a consistent performer for the club during his 152 games, with the centre back earning his opportunity on the international scene with the Republic of Ireland during his spell at Ewood Park.

And Mowbray admits he only has good things to say about Williams' time in East Lancashire.

“Derrick’s seen his future in the MLS for quite a long time," the boss admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“He’s been unavailable for us, he’s been unfit and hasn’t been a major issue in my mind because he’s not been there for selection as he will still be injured for the next four to six weeks.

“LA Galaxy have taken him injured, they’ve had him over there for a medical and have assessed him and they think he’ll be ready for when their season starts.

“Derrick’s been a good servant to the club under me for four years and he was here before I was of course.

“He played a lot of football at left back for us and brought a physicality and a composure when he featured at centre back," he added.

“He’s become an international footballer during his time with us and has played for Ireland numerous times.

“Hopefully that continues for him and he can enjoy his career out in America.

“We wish him well.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss impressed with Williams' fine form

26 October 2020

The stats don't lie: Derrick Williams has kept clean sheets in each of his last four appearances in a Rovers shirt.

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Kaminski, Nyambe, Holtby, Ayala, Williams

19 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has had two weeks to get players back from injury and isolation issues, but the boss is still left with more questions than answers ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Elliott available for Tykes test

26 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Harvey Elliott is available for selection ahead of this weekend's home clash with Barnsley at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Williams ruled out of Stoke showdown

17 December 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Derrick Williams is set for an extended spell on the sidelines and will miss this weekend's trip to Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Millwall v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tomorrow's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Millwall.

Read full article

Club News

Rankin-Costello and Johnson in contention for trip to the capital

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson will be in the travelling party to take on Millwall this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Reaching milestone will be a proud moment for me

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select this weekend!

8 Hours ago

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this weekend's game against Millwall at the Den.

Read full article

View more