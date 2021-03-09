We must battle on, says Johnson

Ali Johnson says Rovers are determined to bounce back from the defeat to Durham, as they prepare for another home game this weekend.

The Blues had the better of the chances against the Wildcats but were punished by a clinical final 20 minutes from the visitors, who scored twice to end Rovers’ two-game unbeaten run.

“The first half was much better than the second half for us,” the full-back admitted. “We dropped off at the end and that’s where they did get the goals.

“But I thought in the first half we matched them and if anything, we could have gone a gear higher than we did, so it’s disappointing to lose.

“It was two scrappy goals that they scored, set pieces. We’re going to review it and see where we went wrong.”

In contrast to Durham, who had continued their unbeaten record a week prior to visiting Bamber Bridge, Rovers were playing their first competitive fixture for a month, though Johnson did not want to offer excuses for the 2-0 loss.

She says all eyes are now on recovering from the setback and ensuring everyone is ready to go again when tackling Lewes on Sunday 14 March (12pm kick-off).

“We can’t really blame it on that,” the 22-year-old added. “I guess we’ve got to put in the work away from the games.

“We’ve had a few friendlies, we’ve had a few rested legs as well, so we can’t really think of it like that. We just need to make sure that we are ready to go when we need to be.

“Obviously we need to put the work in in training this week and look forward to Lewes now.”

“We need to put today behind us, analyse our own performance, the team performance and then go again next week against Lewes.

“Hopefully we can pick those points up where we need them.”