We missed that bit of magic

The boss reflects on the stalemate with Bristol City at Ewood Park

2 Hours ago

Boss rues missing final touch

Tony Mowbray felt his side dominated proceedings against Bristol City at Ewood Park, but the boss was frustrated his side couldn't find a goal to convert their control into three points.

Club News

Club News

Bell earns first Jamaica call up

4 Hours ago

Rovers defender Amari'i Bell has been called up to the Jamaican national team squad for the first time.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Norwich City v Rovers

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Read full article

Club News

Corry gets Northern Ireland call

7 Hours ago

Rovers midfielder Corry Evans has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Read full article

Club News

Holtby happy to be back helping the team

7 Hours ago

It was a bittersweet night for Lewis Holtby, who couldn't mark his return to action against Bristol City by helping Rovers earn three points.

Read full article

