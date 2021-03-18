We missed that bit of magic

The boss reflects on the stalemate with Bristol City at Ewood Park
2 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray felt his side dominated proceedings against Bristol City at Ewood Park, but the boss was frustrated his side couldn't find a goal to convert their control into three points.
Rovers defender Amari'i Bell has been called up to the Jamaican national team squad for the first time.
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Norwich City at Carrow Road.
Rovers midfielder Corry Evans has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
It was a bittersweet night for Lewis Holtby, who couldn't mark his return to action against Bristol City by helping Rovers earn three points.
