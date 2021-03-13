We fear the worst

Tony Mowbray reflects on Bradley Dack's knee injury and the defeat to Brentford
1 Hour ago
Tony Mowbray gives an update on Bradley Dack after the Rovers forward was stretchered off late on during the defeat to Brentford at Ewood Park.
Tony Mowbray felt poor decisions on a number of big penalty calls cost his side in the defeat at home to Brentford.
Tony Mowbray says he fears the worst after Bradley Dack was forced off with a serious looking knee injury against Brentford on Friday night.
