Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We fear the worst

Tony Mowbray reflects on Bradley Dack's knee injury and the defeat to Brentford

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

We fear the worst for Brad

Tony Mowbray gives an update on Bradley Dack after the Rovers forward was stretchered off late on during the defeat to Brentford at Ewood Park.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray gives update on Dack condition and Boro battle

3 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Dack deal a real sign of our intent

24 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

The end is near!

14 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Rovers v Brentford

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers v Brentford

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Boss baffled by poor penalty decisions

17 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt poor decisions on a number of big penalty calls cost his side in the defeat at home to Brentford.

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Bradley Dack

17 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he fears the worst after Bradley Dack was forced off with a serious looking knee injury against Brentford on Friday night.

Read full article

View more