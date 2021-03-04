Vitality Women’s FA Cup to resume

The FA has confirmed that the 2020/2021 Vitality Women’s FA Cup will recommence at the end of this month.

Rovers will enter the competition at Round 4, which is now scheduled for Sunday 18 April 2021.

The draw has already been made and Gemma Donnelly's side are set to face an FA Women's National League opponent.

The Blues will travel to one of Watford FC Women, MK Dons FC Women, Wolverhampton Wanderers WFC or Nottingham Forest Women FC, depending on their results in the Second and Third Round.

The competition was paused in January at the Second Round after the country went into its third lockdown, with all ‘non-elite’ football suspended as a result.

With the recent announcement that the suspension will be lifted in a few weeks, The FA is in a position to reschedule the first four rounds of the competition – with one tie still to be played in the First Round and 17 in the Second Round, before the Third and Fourth Rounds can be played.

The FA must also acknowledge FIFA’s support for completing the later rounds of the competition. Conversations concerning a date for the Fifth Round, which will be completed this season, are ongoing. Following the Fifth Round, up to three rounds, including the Final held at Wembley Stadium connected by EE, can be completed next season, with dates to be confirmed.