U17s PL Cup report: Rovers 1-0 Manchester City

It's now five successive wins for Rovers Under-18s following an eye-catching triumph over Manchester City in the Under-17s Premier League Cup.

Zak Gilsenan's early strike after only eight minutes was the match-winning moment as Rovers secured their spot at the top of the group stages.

The competition is new for the 2020-21 campaign, replacing the under-18 and under-16 versions, and offers an opportunity for some of the younger members of Mike Sheron’s Under-18 squad to get some competitive games under their belt.

Having already defeated both Sheffield United and Stoke City, the triumph over the Citizens booked Rovers a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The tournament sees the winners from each of the six groups qualify alongside the best two second-placed finishers.

The draw for the next round of the competition is yet to be made.

Rovers are going well on all fronts at the moment, with the latest win arriving after four league victories in a row over Wolves, Leeds United, Liverpool and Burnley.

And Sheron is thrilled with how his side are progressing.

"We're obviously all really pleased to progress and top the group," he admitted.

"The challenge now is to keep the team work ethic going whilst improving individuals."

Rovers are back in Under-18s Premier League action on home turf on Saturday 13th March, with Stoke City the visitors to Brockhall, kick-off 11am.

Rovers: Dowling, Duru, Batty, Haddow, Cirino (c) (Pratt, 46), Wyatt, Wood (Gent, 65), Weston, Chmiel, Caddick, Gilsenan (Montgomery, 65).

Unused substitutes: Blease.