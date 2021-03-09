Two teams with plenty to play for

Tony Mowbray says he expects his side and Swansea City to lay everything on the line as both clubs bid to earn a valuable three points at Ewood Park

Although buoyed by the win at Millwall at the weekend, Mowbray's men still have plenty of work to do if they are to make a charge up the league and into the top six come the end of the season.

Swansea come into this evening's game sitting in third place in the Sky Bet Championship table and just a point outside the automatic promotion places with two games in hand on both Watford and Norwich City.

Despite having only two training sessions before kick-off tonight, Mowbray says his team will be as prepared as possible to tackle what looks set to be a tricky test against the in form Swans.

“We spent most of Sunday studying Swansea, who have rotated things around at the top end of the pitch, sometimes playing two strikers and sometimes playing with one," he told iFollow Rovers when discussing the hectic run of games.

“We have to be ready for all their scenarios and try to prepare the team through one or two training sessions.

“Let’s hope we can give them the information that they can use to win the game.

“If you listen to Neil [Warnock]’s interview after Saturday’s game then you’d think the fine margins are perhaps going Swansea’s way," the boss said with a smirk.

“They had a similar late penalty against Stoke the game before, but teams who get late penalties show that they’re pushing for a goal and getting in the box.

“They’re pushing bodies in and you earn your luck sometimes.

“Swansea aren’t one of the huge teams, but they’ve been in the Premier League and have been out of it for two or three years, but they still have one or two players with Premier League credentials.

“[Andre] Ayew springs to mind and he’s a very good player.

“But they have some really talented young players and have used the loan market well.

“They have a lot of possession, they score goals and are strong defensively with young [Ben] Cabango and Marc Guehi in there.

“They have a couple of games in hand and can jump into the automatic promotion places, so they’re a team who are right up for this game, they have a lot to play for, but so do we," he added adamantly.

“They have an identity, and you can go back 10 years with that identity, where they’ve had the likes of Roberto Martinez and Brendan Rodgers in charge.

“They’ve always been possession-based and that’s continued with Steve Cooper.

“They have a balance and they deserve a lot of credit to be fighting at the top end of the table.

“We’ll be giving everything we can to put on a good performance an get a positive result.”