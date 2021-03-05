Reaching milestone will be a proud moment for me

Lewis Travis is closing in on his 100th appearance for the club
7 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Lewis Travis is set to make his 100th senior appearance for the club next time he features for the first-team, and the midfielder admits it will a proud moment given his journey since joining Rovers.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.
Tony Mowbray hopes Derrick Williams can continue a fine career for club and country following the defender's departure to LA Galaxy.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tomorrow's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Millwall.
Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson will be in the travelling party to take on Millwall this weekend.
Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this weekend's game against Millwall at the Den.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.