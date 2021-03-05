Skip to site footer
Reaching milestone will be a proud moment for me

Lewis Travis is closing in on his 100th appearance for the club

7 Hours ago

Reaching Rovers milestone will mean the world to me

Lewis Travis is set to make his 100th senior appearance for the club next time he features for the first-team, and the midfielder admits it will a proud moment given his journey since joining Rovers.

Trav: Great to be back out there

6 January 2021

Travis: Things are progressing better than expected

1 November 2020

Match pass: Preston North End v Rovers

24 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Highlights: Preston North End 0-3 Rovers

25 November 2020

"We wish him well"

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray hopes Derrick Williams can continue a fine career for club and country following the defender's departure to LA Galaxy.

Match pass: Millwall v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tomorrow's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Millwall.

Rankin-Costello and Johnson in contention for trip to the capital

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson will be in the travelling party to take on Millwall this weekend.

Make your predictions with Rovers Select this weekend!

8 Hours ago

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this weekend's game against Millwall at the Den.

