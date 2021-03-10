Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Pleased but frustrated

Tony Mowbray saw positive signs from his side and feels Rovers should have defeated Swansea City

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

A game we felt we deserved to win

Tony Mowbray was pleased with the performance, but frustrated with the result, as a controversial first half penalty helped visitors Swansea City take a point from Ewood Park.

Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Sheffield Wednesday kick-off change

Just now

Rovers’ Championship fixture away to Sheffield Wednesday next month has been moved to a new kick-off time.

Read full article

Club News

JRC: It just wasn't our night

1 Hour ago

Joe Rankin-Costello felt Rovers were hard done by in the encounter with Swansea City, but believes there are positives to take from the 1-1 draw.

Read full article

Club News

“This boy will play in the Premier League"

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes the future is bright for John Buckley and Rovers after a shining performance from the young midfielder against Swansea City.

Read full article

Club News

Audio pass: Rovers v Brentford

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase an audio pass for Friday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more