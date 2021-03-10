Pleased but frustrated

Tony Mowbray saw positive signs from his side and feels Rovers should have defeated Swansea City
Tony Mowbray was pleased with the performance, but frustrated with the result, as a controversial first half penalty helped visitors Swansea City take a point from Ewood Park.
Rovers’ Championship fixture away to Sheffield Wednesday next month has been moved to a new kick-off time.
Joe Rankin-Costello felt Rovers were hard done by in the encounter with Swansea City, but believes there are positives to take from the 1-1 draw.
Tony Mowbray believes the future is bright for John Buckley and Rovers after a shining performance from the young midfielder against Swansea City.
