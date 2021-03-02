Mowbray: Real positives despite the result

Tony Mowbray felt his side were harshly done by following the narrow defeat to Reading on Tuesday night.

George Puscas' first-half strike was the difference in a game that Rovers dominated, but the visitors couldn't find a way past Rafael Cabral in the home goal.

Mowbray's men bossed possession against Veljko Paunovic's play-off chasing hosts, but weren't rewarded for their efforts in Berkshire.

“I thought there was a lot of real positives tonight, which included a general control of the game," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“We’ve just been having a long chat about how many men get into the box and break the lines.

“It was something we were doing well in the first 20 games of the season. Is it the personnel? We’re just trying to find the answers at the moment.

“Our full backs, [Ryan] Nyambe and [Amari'i] Bell, they must have put in about 20 crosses each tonight and got in behind their backline so many times.

“But we couldn’t find that right pass and the final 20 metres is a problem for us at the moment.

“It’s a bit of frustration for us and we have to keep working on it.

“I really like these players, this team, and we’re all trying to find the answers, so when you have days like today and you don’t score, it’s really frustrating because we feel our play warranted a goal.

“We didn’t give up many chances but we gifted them a goal."

On the match-winning moment, it was Harvey Elliott who was robbed in possession, before former Rover Lucas Joao set up Puscas who slotted home from close range.

But Mowbray has jumped to the defence of the 17-year-old and believes the teenage starlet will learn from his error.

“Harvey’s apologising to the team, but he’s been brilliant for us all season and things like that happen sometimes," he added.

“He got caught in a poor position and it cost us, but I won’t stand here and criticise him, he’s humble enough to acknowledge his mistake.

“We’ll put that behind us and we’ll move on.”