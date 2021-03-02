Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Mowbray: Real positives despite the result

"It’s really frustrating because we feel our play warranted a goal"

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray felt his side were harshly done by following the narrow defeat to Reading on Tuesday night.

George Puscas' first-half strike was the difference in a game that Rovers dominated, but the visitors couldn't find a way past Rafael Cabral in the home goal.

Mowbray's men bossed possession against Veljko Paunovic's play-off chasing hosts, but weren't rewarded for their efforts in Berkshire.

“I thought there was a lot of real positives tonight, which included a general control of the game," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“We’ve just been having a long chat about how many men get into the box and break the lines.

“It was something we were doing well in the first 20 games of the season. Is it the personnel? We’re just trying to find the answers at the moment.

“Our full backs, [Ryan] Nyambe and [Amari'i] Bell, they must have put in about 20 crosses each tonight and got in behind their backline so many times.

“But we couldn’t find that right pass and the final 20 metres is a problem for us at the moment.

“It’s a bit of frustration for us and we have to keep working on it.

“I really like these players, this team, and we’re all trying to find the answers, so when you have days like today and you don’t score, it’s really frustrating because we feel our play warranted a goal.

“We didn’t give up many chances but we gifted them a goal."

On the match-winning moment, it was Harvey Elliott who was robbed in possession, before former Rover Lucas Joao set up Puscas who slotted home from close range.

But Mowbray has jumped to the defence of the 17-year-old and believes the teenage starlet will learn from his error.

“Harvey’s apologising to the team, but he’s been brilliant for us all season and things like that happen sometimes," he added.

“He got caught in a poor position and it cost us, but I won’t stand here and criticise him, he’s humble enough to acknowledge his mistake.

“We’ll put that behind us and we’ll move on.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss looks ahead to Royals appointment

10 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Royals have plenty of talented individuals

12 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he admires the work done by opposite number Veljko Paunovic, but he's full of belief that his side can defeat high-flying Reading this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hoping for Brereton purple patch

13 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is backing Ben Brereton go on a scoring streak in a bid to help Rovers climb up the Sky Bet Championship table.

Read full article

Club News

No returning Rovers for Reading road trip

1 March 2021

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson aren't yet ready to feature in the first team against Reading on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Team news: Reading v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for this evening's game at Reading.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select tonight!

6 Hours ago

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this evening's game against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Audio pass: Reading v Rovers

8 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase an audio pass for  tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Boss looks ahead to Royals appointment

10 Hours ago

Read full article

View more