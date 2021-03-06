Skip to site footer
Boss beaming with his team's professional display

There were plenty of Man of the Match contenders following the 2-0 win over Millwall

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was thrilled with his team's hard-working display in the 2-0 victory over Millwall.

Rovers got back to winning ways against the Lions, with the returning Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher finding the net in south London.

There were plenty of Man of the Match contenders at the Den, with Tyrhys Dolan particuarly impressing deputising for the injured Adam Armstrong in attack.

Tom Trybull was also excellent in his defensive midfield position, but Mowbray hailed all the players for the fine team performance in the capital.

“I thought the players worked hard and felt the level of performance was around where we’ve been," the boss reflected after the encounter.

“I don’t think it was an exceptional performance, but it was good and we worked hard and took our opportunities today.

“We restricted them and had to deal with some direct play, especially when they went to 4-4-2.

“We saw them off relatively comfortably and could have scored at least one more goal.

“After the run we’ve been on, it wasn’t evident to me that that was a team lacking confidence and belief," he added.

“It’s a team that knows it’s a good team in this league, we just haven’t been getting those break and have been missing some key players.

“They are still working really hard for each other and we’re trying to win football matches."


