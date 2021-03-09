Let's leave everything out on the pitch

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this evening's encounter with Swansea City
3 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to produce a performance similar to the dominant display that saw Rovers return to winning ways against Millwall at the weekend, when high-flying Swansea City visit Ewood Park tonight.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.
Birthday boy Tom Trybull is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme as Rovers take on Swansea City at Ewood Park.
Tony Mowbray says he expects his side and Swansea City to lay everything on the line as both clubs bid to earn a valuable three points at Ewood Park
