Let's leave everything out on the pitch

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this evening's encounter with Swansea City

3 Hours ago

We'll be out giving everything we can

Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to produce a performance similar to the dominant display that saw Rovers return to winning ways against Millwall at the weekend, when high-flying Swansea City visit Ewood Park tonight.

Club News

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Club News

No easy games in this league

21 November 2020

Club News

We've all got a part to play to get fans back

28 November 2020

Club News

The results will come for us

3 November 2020

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

Just now

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Swansea City

1 Hour ago

Birthday boy Tom Trybull is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme as Rovers take on Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Club News

Trybull eager for a double celebration

2 Hours ago

Club News

Two teams with plenty to play for

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he expects his side and Swansea City to lay everything on the line as both clubs bid to earn a valuable three points at Ewood Park

