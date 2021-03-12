We can beat any team in this league

The boss looks ahead to this evening's encounter against the Bees
Tony Mowbray believes recent displays have shown that Rovers are a match for any side in the Championship, with the boss hoping his players can produce a performance to take maximum points against Brentford at Ewood Park tonight.
Milestone man Darragh Lenihan is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme as Rovers take on Brentford at Ewood Park.
Tony Mowbray says he will send his team out to attack Brentford in this evening's encounter at Ewood Park.
He's seen plenty of players come and go during his near years as a Rover, and Darragh Lenihan is now set for appearance number 200 in our club's colours this evening.
