Team news: Rovers v Swansea City

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged team for this evening's home encounter against high-flying Swansea City at Ewood Park.

The boss opts for the same side that took to the field against Millwall on Saturday afternoon, where goals from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher helped Rovers return to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph.

That means Joe Rankin-Costello keeps his place at right back, whilst Darragh Lenihan and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will be aiming to help Rovers to back-to-back clean sheets this evening.

The only change to the matchday squad comes on the bench, with Amari'i Bell coming in for Elliott Bennett.

Swansea make two changes to their side that earned a late victory at home to Middlesbrough at the weekend.

The two players who appeared off the bench in that encounter both start this time around, with Jake Bidwell and Jamal Lowe coming in to replace Ryan Manning and Korey Smith.

Andre Ayew leads the line for Steve Cooper's side, and the Ghanaian, who scored the winner from the spot in that win over Middlesbrough last time out, has found the net in each of his last three games against Rovers.

A reminder that kick-off is at 6pm later on today.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Buckley, Trybull, Dack, Gallagher, Dolan, Brereton.

Substitutes: Pears, Nyambe, Johnson, Downing, Rothwell, Elliott, Bell, Travis, Evans.

Swansea City: Woodman, Naughton, Cabango, Guehi, Roberts, Fulton, Grimes, Bidwell, Lowe, Hourihane, Ayew.

Substitutes: Hamer, Bennett, Manning, Smith, Routledge, Whittaker, Dhanda, Latibeaudiere, Cooper.

Referee: Robert Jones.