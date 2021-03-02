Team news: Reading v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for this evening's game at Reading.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Barry Douglas and Lewis Travis all drop to the bench, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Amari'i Bell and Tom Trybull coming in for the trio.

Bell has history here at the Madejski Stadium having scored for Rovers in the 2018-19 campaign.

Reading make one alteration to the team that took to the field at Rotherham United last time out, with Andy Rinomhota missing out through injury.

George Puscas comes in to replace the midfielder, which may mean ex-Rovers loanee Lucas Joao moves into a wide role.

The Portuguese forward is the Royals' top goalscorer this season and is on his longest run without finding the net this term.

Kick-off is at 8pm this evening, and fans can catch all the action by purchasing an iFollow Rovers audio pass or by following the coverage across our social media channels.

Reading: Rafael, Richards, Morrison, Moore (c), Olise, Ejaria, Yiadom, Joao, Laurent, Semedo, Puscas.

Substitutes: Southwood, Esteves, McIntyre, Baldock, Aluko, Holmes, Tetek, Azeez, Camara,

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Bell, Evans, Trybull, Rothwell, Elliott, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Douglas, Buckley, Dack, Travis, Branthwaite, Bennett, Dolan.