Team news: Millwall v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter against Millwall.

Heading out from the side that started at Reading are Ryan Nyambe, Corry Evans, Joe Rothwell and Harvey Elliott, who are all placed on the bench, whilst Amari'i Bell and Jarrad Branthwaite are both left out of the matchday squad.

Joe Rankin-Costello returns having missed the last 22 games due to a hamstring injury picked up at Luton Town back in November.

He's set to start at right-back, whilst Barry Douglas replaces Bell on the left side of defence.

There are two new faces in midfield in the form of John Buckley and Bradley Dack, who link up with Tom Trybull in the middle of the park.

A hamstring injury keeps Armstrong out of action, with Sam Gallagher back to lead the line following a bruised lung suffered at Nottingham Forest last month.

The frontman is supported by the returning Tyrhys Dolan and Ben Brereton, who keeps his place following an impressive display in midweek.

Mowbray is boosted on the bench by the return of Bradley Johnson, who has been out of action since damaging his hamstring against Middlesbrough at the end of January.

Millwall name the same squad as the one that started the win over Preston North End in midweek.



The experienced Bartosz Bialkowski continues in goal, with a back three formed of Shaun Hutchinson, George Evans and Jake Cooper.

Kick-off against the Lions is at 3pm this afternoon.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Evans, Hutchinson (c), Cooper, Romeo, Malone, Woods, Mitchell, Wallace, Bodvarsson, Bennett.

Substitutes: Fielding, Williams, Thompson, Smith, Ferguson, Pearce, McNamara, Tiensia, Burey.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Buckley, Trybull, Dack, Gallagher, Dolan, Brereton.

Substitutes: Pears, Nyambe, Johnson, Downing, Rothwell, Elliott, Travis, Evans, Bennett.