Royals have plenty of talented individuals

“I remember the game at Ewood where they scored four goals and yet we were pretty dominant for large spells"

Just now

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray says he admires the work done by opposite number Veljko Paunovic, but he's full of belief that his side can defeat high-flying Reading this evening.

Mowbray's men are without a win in their last six games and take on a Royals side who are flying high in the Sky Bet Championship this term.

The Berkshire-based club sit fifth in the league table, but have had a blip themselves in recent outings.

Paunovic's charges had lost four of their last five games prior to the weekend win at Rotherham United.

“We’ll go to Reading and look to give them a good game with a desire to win the match," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“Reading are a good side with good individuals, I’ve watched a number of their games and they’ve recently lost to Middlesbrough and then 1-0 against Wycombe Wanderers.

“We shouldn’t get carried away, we’re not playing a Real Madrid or Manchester City, but, like I say, Reading do have good players.

“I remember the game at Ewood where they scored four goals and yet we were pretty dominant for large spells in that game.

“It didn’t help going a goal down inside the opening 10 seconds," he recollected.

“We all know about Lucas Joao and they have a young boy in [Michael] Olise in behind him, [Ovie] Ejaria, who they signed from Liverpool, is another talented individual, as is John Swift.

“They’re doing well and it will be a tough game.”


