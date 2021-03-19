Skip to site footer
Rovers pair selected for England Under-19s training camp

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Harvey Elliott will join up with the national team following Saturday's game with Norwich City

4 Hours ago

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Harvey Elliott will spend the international break at St George's Park after being called up to the England Under-19s squad.

The youngsters will link up with Ian Foster's squad following Rovers' trip to Norwich City this weekend.

The pair will only be training with the national team, with no games scheduled due to the Under-19s European Championships qualifiers being cancelled earlier this year.

Taylor has represented both England Under-19s and England Under-20s in his career already, whilst it's a first call to the Under-19s squad for Harvey.

The full squad can be viewed below:

Goalkeepers: Matthew Cox (AFC Wimbledon), Louie Moulden (Manchester City), Brad Young (Hartlepool United)

Defenders: Dennis Cirkin (Tottenham Hotspur), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, loan at Rovers), Kaine Kesler Hayden (Aston Villa), Valentino Livramento (Chelsea), Teden Mengi (Manchester United, loan at Derby County)

Midfielders: Miguel Azeez (Arsenal), Lewis Bate (Chelsea), Harvey Vale (Chelsea), Jensen Weir (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool, loan at Rovers), Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United), Sam Greenwood (Leeds United), James McAtee (Manchester City), Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest), Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa)


