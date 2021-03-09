Report: Rovers 1-1 Swansea City

Bradley Dack scored his second goal in the space of a few days, but it wasn't enough for Rovers to take all three points against high-flying Swansea City.

The talisman fired home first time after the half hour mark to deservedly put Rovers in front against Steve Cooper's charges.

However, Andre Ayew levelled from the spot just a few moments later with his fourth goal in his last four games against Rovers.

That earned a share of the spoils, although Rovers will have felt they did enough to win the game and will look back at a golden opportunity early in the second-half that Ben Brereton could only loop wide.

Despite perhaps being a tinge frustrated with the end result, Rovers will take heart from what was a commanding performance against a Swans side who would have gone into the automatic promotion places with a win.

Having come into the game on the back of an impressive victory at Millwall last time out, it came as no surprise to see Tony Mowbray name an unchanged team for the encounter.

Cooper switched things up for his side by bringing Jake Bidwell and Jamal Lowe back into the visitors' starting XI in place of the benched Ryan Manning and Korey Smith.

It was Brereton who was involved in a big talking point just three minutes into the encounter when he was barged over by Marc Guehi just outside the box. However, referee Robert Jones gave nothing when it looked like there would be a chance that the visiting centre back would be forced to take a very early bath.

Rovers were more than holding their own against the in form Swans, although chances were few and far between for both teams up until the opener on 37 minutes through Dack.

Sam Gallagher had snatched at an opportunity in a similar position just a moment earlier, but Dack was deadly from 10 yards out with his left foot; sliding past Freddie Woodman after a perfectly weighted ball through from birthday boy Tom Trybull.

It was deserved lead, but it lasted only four minutes as Robert Jones awarded Swansea their third penalty in their last three games.

It was given after the referee decided Gallagher connected with Jay Fulton in the box, and it was then Thomas Kaminski v Ayew.

The Ghanaian, who had scored from the spot at Stoke City and against Middlesbrough in his side's last two outings, slotted down the middle to level things up and send the teams into the interval all square.

Rovers will have gone in frustrated by the call, but came out fighting for the start of the second 45 minutes and should have regained the advantage through Brereton.

Darragh Lenihan's long ball was perfect for the forward, and after he scampered away from half-time substitute Joel Latibeaudiere and lifted the ball over the onrushing Woodman, but it dropped just past the Swansea stopper's left-hand post.

At the other end, a free kick from Conor Hourihane flew over Kaminski's upright as Swansea attempted to keep the Rovers defensive unit busy.

The hosts continued to probe though and Tyrhys Dolan fired wide of the target as the clock ticked beyond the hour mark.

Ayew went in search of his and Swansea's second of the evening, but his curling effort flew comfortably over Kaminski's crossbar as the game edged towards the final 10 minutes.

No further action would arrive, although Rovers did breath a sigh of relief when Yan Dhanda sent a shot crashing into the Darwen End with the last kick of an entertaining encounter.

Next up for Mowbray's men is the visit of Brentford to Ewood Park on Friday 12th March, kick-off 7.45pm.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello (Nyambe, 76), Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Buckley, Trybull (Travis, 86), Dack (Rothwell, 86), Gallagher (Elliott, 70), Dolan, Brereton.

Unused substitutes: Pears, Johnson, Downing, Bell, Evans.

Goal: Dack, 37.

Booked: Rankin-Costello, 53

Swansea City: Woodman, Naughton, Cabango, Guehi (Latibeaudiere, 46), Roberts, Fulton (Dhanda, 65), Grimes (c), Bidwell, Lowe (Routledge, 81), Hourihane (Smith, 65), Ayew.

Unused substitutes: Hamer, Bennett, Manning, Whittaker, Cooper.

Goal: Ayew pen, 41.

Booked: Cabango, 68

Referee: Robert Jones.