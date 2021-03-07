Report: Rovers Ladies 0-2 Durham Women

Rovers Ladies were defeated 2-0 by title-chasing Durham Women following an enthralling contest at Bamber Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Bridget Galloway and Sarah Robson proved to be difference as the Blues fell to a first defeat in three games and remain seventh in the table.

Three changes were made to the side that drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in Rovers’ last fixture a month ago, with Leah Embley one of those coming in for her first league start of the season.

After a cagey opening, Rovers almost created their first real opportunity from Georgia Walters’ corner, which was flicked back into the box by Kayleigh McDonald into the path of Saffron Jordan, but Durham stopper Megan Borthwick was there to claim it.

Emma Doyle then threaded through Embley, who found the back of the net with a tidy finish, only for the offside flag to deny Rovers the opener.

Another chance fell the home side’s way shortly after as Jade Richards, looking for her second goal in as many games, headed Walters’ latest corner narrowly wide at the back post.

Walters had several of her own attempts, diverting Ellie Fletcher’s cross towards goal with her head, but again Borthwick got her hands to the ball.

Durham also fashioned several opportunities as the half wore on, firstly via Beth Hepple’s cross, which Bridget Galloway got on the end of, but she could only send the ball over the bar.

Hepple again was the provider when her corner fell to Lauren Briggs, but the Durham midfielder volleyed off target.

Back at the other end, Walters saw Borthwick off her line and went for goal from distance, but her effort landed just over the top of the bar, as the Blues continued to threaten.

The game started to open up as the first half drew to a close with Hepple’s lofted free-kick reaching Galloway as she failed to test Alex Brooks in the Rovers goal.

Wales internationals Walters and Elise Hughes then combined on the edge of the area before Walters fired her strike over the bar.

Durham created the first opening of the second period with Hepple’s low effort flashing just past the post, ahead of a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Jade Richards ti prevent Abby Holmes getting a shot away in the box.

It became a tale of missed chances for Rovers with Embley breaking away down the left and attempting to curl the ball into the far corner, but it landed agonisingly wide of the target.

Less than two minutes later, Durham broke the deadlock. Bridget Galloway turned the ball in from close range after substitute Molly Sharpe got to the byline and cut the ball back for the forward.

From that moment on, Durham were professional in seeing out the game and added a second with two minutes to play.

Robson bundled home after Rovers failed to clear Hepple’s corner, wrapping up the three points for the away side.

The Blues are back in FA Women’s Championship action at Bamber Bridge next Sunday (14 March), hosting Lewes Women, 12pm kick-off.

ROVERS: Brooks; Fletcher, Richards, McDonald, Johnson (Montgomery 85); Fenton, Doyle (Jukes 76); Embley (Coan 70), Jordan (c), Walters (Hodgson 76); Hughes.

Unused subs: Bradley, Newsham, Dean, Boydell.

Referee: Lucy Anne-Briggs

HT: 0-0