Report: Millwall 0-2 Rovers

A goal in each half from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher ensured Rovers returned to winning ways against in form Millwall at the Den.

Dack smashed home via a deflection midway through the first-half to put Rovers ahead at the break.

It could have been more going into the interval for Tony Mowbray's men, who were excellent in the capital and created plenty of chances.

The impressive performance continued in the second-half, with Gallagher's tap in adding further daylight to the scoreline and wrapping up the points with 15 minutes remaining.

Rovers managed to ride their luck late on, with Scott Malone's drive clattering against the post in the final moments of the game, but Mowbray's men certainly deserved the points to earn a first win in eight matches.

The goalscorers were two of six changes made by Mowbray, who freshened the team up following the frustrating defeat at Reading last time out.

Gallagher came in up front in place of Harvey Elliott, whilst Dack's return saw Joe Rothwell drop to the bench.

The full backs were changed up with Joe Rankin-Costello featuring for the first time since November in place of Ryan Nyambe.

On the other flank, Barry Douglas came back in for Amari'i Bell, whilst the final alterations saw Tyrhys Dolan in for the injured Adam Armstrong and John Buckley replacing Corry Evans.

Chances were few and far between in the early stages, and it took until the 18th minute for the first shot of the game.

Fortunately for Rovers, it was the opener from Dack, who thundered home his second of the season.

A neat pass inside by the returning Rankin-Costello fed the playmaker, and after he swiveled inside Shaun Hutchinson and worked the ball onto his right foot, the strike took a deflection, deceived Bartosz Bialkowski and flew into the roof of the net.

It was almost 2-0 soon after, but Dolan's superb run and shot curled just wide of Bialkowski's left-hand post before the Pole was forced to beat away Tom Trybull's swirling strike on the half hour mark.

Millwall worked their first opportunity soon into the second half, but substitute Matt Smith could only head Malone's cross just wide of Kaminski's right-hand post.

At the other end, the quick feet of Dolan saw him dart inside Jake Cooper but his low attempt was straight down the throat of Bialkowski.

The game was becoming stretched and Kaminski had to be well placed to hold onto Malone's goalbound free kick as the game ticked into the final 25 minutes.

Rovers came again and Gallagher's powerful hit stung the gloves of Bialkowski as Rovers went in search of a two-goal buffer in the capital.

It looked as if Rovers should have been awarded a stonewall penalty on 70 minutes when Dack was hauled down by Woods when he looked set to pull the trigger.

After sublime work from Buckley, his cross looked perfect for Dack to slot home, but Woods came out of nowhere and somehow got away without giving away a penalty and being sent-off.

However, five minutes later and Rovers did find the net through Gallagher's fortuitous finish.

It won't go down as a Goal of the Season contender, but it was worth its weight in gold with 15 minutes of the game remaining.

Superb pressing from Dolan saw Hutchinson rush his clearance, and after the ball was played through to substitute Harvey Elliott, his cross found Dolan, and following a block, it deflected off Gallagher and nestled into the net.

There was still work to do for Rovers to get out of south London with the points, with Kaminski grateful for his right-hand post when Malone's strike smashed the woodwork before the Belgian was up to tip over the rebound.

But that was to be that as Rovers picked up the win to go with what was a thoroughly professional and eye-catching display at the Den.

Confidence will have been boosted in the camp, with Swansea City the visitors to Ewood Park on Tuesday 9th March, kick-off 6pm.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Evans, Hutchinson (c), Cooper, Romeo (McNamara, 72), Malone, Woods (Williams, 85), Mitchell (Smith, 55), Wallace (Burey, 72), Bodvarsson, Bennett (Ferguson, 72).

Unused substitutes: Fielding, Thompson, Pearce, Tiensia.

Booked: Woods, 43, Evans, 77.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello (Nyambe, 62), Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Buckley (Johnson, 71), Trybull (Evans, 90), Dack (Rothwell, 71), Gallagher, Dolan, Brereton (Elliott, 71).

Unused substitutes: Pears, Downing, Travis, Bennett.

Goals: Dack, 18, Gallagher, 75.

Booked: Brereton, 56, Trybull, 77.

Referee: Matthew Donohue.