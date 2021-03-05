Rankin-Costello and Johnson in contention for trip to the capital

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson will be in the travelling party to take on Millwall this weekend.

Rovers head south to take on the Lions at the Den on Saturday afternoon with the aim of returning to winning ways.

Neither Rankin-Costello or Johnson has featured in a frustrating run that has seen Rovers go seven games without a win.

The former has been missing since picking up a hamstring injury at Luton Town back in November, whilst Johnson's been out of action since suffering his own hamstring setback at Middlesbrough in January.

And whilst both could feature in south London, Adam Armstrong is touch-and-go to play a part against Gary Rowett's Lions.

“Rankin-Costello is back training on the grass and Johnson is back training on the grass," Mowbray reported to iFollow Rovers.

“Whether they’re ready or not, we’ll make a call on the pair of them.

“Adam didn’t train on Thursday but we’ll see how he does today.

“Adam’s a bit sore and we could have taken him off at half-time at Reading, but we wanted to win the football match.

“We have to make a call on Adam Armstrong. He’s had some good days at Millwall and I remember him scoring for us a couple of seasons ago at Millwall and scored a couple of unbelievable goals against them when we were at Coventry.

“It’s a good ground for him so we’ll see what we do following a chat with him and the physios.

“I think we’ll be pretty similar to midweek, but it’s great to see young Rankin-Costello back with us and Johnson, who has missed a bit of football.

“I’d anticipate taking them with us and we’ll make a decision and see how it goes."

Elsewhere, Sam Gallagher has an outside chance of linking up with the team against the Lions, whilst Lewis Holtby is edging closer to his return.

Gallagher's been out since bruising a lung against Nottingham Forest last month, whilst German schemer Holtby suffered ligament damage at Queens Park Rangers at the beginning of February.

“We’ve got Sam Gallagher’s situation to deal with and we have to be careful with [Ben] Brereton as well because he’s played three or four games on the bounce now.

“I’m watching Sam out of the corner of my eye at the moment and we’ll have to see whether he’ll be out there training with us today or not.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll have both Adam and Sam available for us.

“Lewis Holtby isn’t too far away and I think we’ll see him back on the grass on Sunday.

"The Swansea game might come too soon for him, but I expect he’ll be chomping at the bit in the next seven to 10 days," the boss added.

“We do miss his drive, his football brain and he’s been a miss to us.”