Programme preview: Rovers v Swansea City

Birthday boy Tom Trybull is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme as Rovers take on Swansea City at Ewood Park.

The German schemer, who is currently on loan from Norwich City, sits down to discuss his campaign so far, how he now feels settled in East Lancashire, recent results, his starring role against Millwall at the weekend and how he wants to celebrate turning 28.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Jason McAteer, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park, his "toxic" relationship with Graeme Souness and looks back on that successful season.

Jason appeared 36 times for Rovers in all competitions that campaign, scoring one goal, and it was an important one because it was the opener in the 2-0 derby win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Our player profile from that season is Eyel Berkovic. The Israeli arrived at Rovers on loan from Celtic in the new year period and appeared 11 times in the league, scoring twice.

Both of those goals came away from home, with Berkovic bagging in big wins at Grimsby Town and then Queens Park Rangers.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees us continue with our round two clashes, with Amari'i Bell and Lewis Travis battling it out for a spot in the next round of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue with Group F and France, and profile a former Rovers Player of the Year winner and World Cup winner.

That man is 20-cap current French international midfielder Steven Nzonzi, who spent three years with us here at Ewood Park, appearing just under 100 times for Rovers.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last couple of away trips at Reading and Millwall and much, much more!

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.