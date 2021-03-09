Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Swansea City

Tom Trybull is the cover star for this evening's encounter with the Swans at Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Birthday boy Tom Trybull is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme as Rovers take on Swansea City at Ewood Park.

 

The German schemer, who is currently on loan from Norwich City, sits down to discuss his campaign so far, how he now feels settled in East Lancashire, recent results, his starring role against Millwall at the weekend and how he wants to celebrate turning 28.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Jason McAteer, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park, his "toxic" relationship with Graeme Souness and looks back on that successful season.

Jason appeared 36 times for Rovers in all competitions that campaign, scoring one goal, and it was an important one because it was the opener in the 2-0 derby win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Our player profile from that season is Eyel Berkovic. The Israeli arrived at Rovers on loan from Celtic in the new year period and appeared 11 times in the league, scoring twice. 

Both of those goals came away from home, with Berkovic bagging in big wins at Grimsby Town and then Queens Park Rangers.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees us continue with our round two clashes, with Amari'i Bell and Lewis Travis battling it out for a spot in the next round of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue with Group F and France, and profile a former Rovers Player of the Year winner and World Cup winner.

That man is 20-cap current French international midfielder Steven Nzonzi, who spent three years with us here at Ewood Park, appearing just under 100 times for Rovers.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last couple of away trips at Reading and Millwall and much, much more!

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Watford

24 February 2021

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is the cover star for tonight's matchday programme against Watford at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Stoke City

16 January 2021

Lewis Travis is back fit, back in the Rovers team and back on the front cover of today's matchday programme against Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Digital programme now available

28 November 2020

The digital programme for today's game against Barnsley is now available to view and download online.

Read full article

Club News

Last chance to download and/or purchase your programme v Boro!

4 November 2020

Supporters have until midnight this evening (Monday) to purchase the matchday programme from our midweek encounter against Middlesbrough.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

Just now

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Trybull eager for a double celebration

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Let's leave everything out on the pitch

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Two teams with plenty to play for

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he expects his side and Swansea City to lay everything on the line as both clubs bid to earn a valuable three points at Ewood Park

Read full article

View more